Andrew Locantora opened the Florida Sports Virtual Academy so that student-athletes can maximize their time practicing their sport without missing out on school.

It’s an academic advisory and tutoring program, but from the start, Locantora had bigger goals.

“We’ve gotten a ton of calls about people interested in joining our program, but as cheap as the cost is, it’s still a price tag that a lot of families can’t afford in this area, so we’re looking to make this as cheap as possible,” Locantora said.

Right now, the program costs around $6,000, but this time next year, Locantora expects that price to be cut nearly in half by turning FSVA into a private school.

“I don’t want this to be something that you can only get if you have the right bank account,” Locantora said. “I want this to be something that every kid can join.”

FSVA is open to athletes of any sport, but many of the students play hockey, and when they’re not in the classroom or working on their homework, they’re on the ice at the Fort Myers Skatium, perfecting their craft.

FSVA, D1 Training, and RZR Edge Hockey Academy partnered together to give young athletes a discount if they combine the programs.

RZR Edge Owner Rich Dantona’s son is one of the student-athletes.

“They’re getting the best of all three worlds: on-ice skill level training, off-ice physical training, and a stellar educational component that just ties the whole thing together to give you the best quality of the day,” Dantona said.

Dantona said that enrollment in his hockey academy has doubled since FSVA started…and he expects it to continue to rise once it becomes a private school.

The state’s education department is in the final stages of approving FSVA’s private school application.

Locantora expects to have their official school identification number any day now.

The plan is to open as a private school for the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.