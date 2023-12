The oldest African American church in Naples is hosting a powerful Christmas production.

Filled with laughter, tears, and a dash of music, the play is centered around the true meaning of Christmas.

The first message is that Jesus is the reason for the season, and the second is one so many of us can relate to, considering we’re coming off a pandemic and a hurricane, and that’s to make sure you give your loved ones flowers, while they can still smell them.

Underneath the music and in between the lines, the oldest African American church in Naples has a production with a message almost as deep as the roots of the building it’s in.

“It’s all about love,” said Kendra Williams-Spivery. “We know that Jesus is the reason for the season, but in this play, it’s called grandma’s true meaning of Christmas, and for her, the true meaning of Christmas is to have her loved ones around her or her final days, and to share in those final days, and for them to love on her.”

“It was organized in 1927, didn’t actually become a church until 1929, when there were a few black people here in Naples,” said Vonsile Whitaker. “A lot of dedicated men and women fought to get this church. and we’re actually proud of it.”

So proud, they want all of southwest Florida to see it as they put on a play that decades ago their ancestors would’ve had to fight to watch.

“We felt like this is something we could do for our community, for our black community and our other communities as well, but right here in the heart of Naples, we wanted to do something special for our church family, especially for the elders that are in our church that haven’t seen anything this big,” said Frank Walker.

Big is an understatement. The production has the tears, the laughter, and the message about the true meaning of the season.

“We just want to share the love and let everybody know to just love on your loved ones while they’re here and give them their flowers while they’re here,” Williams-Spivery said.

The play will take place this Sunday, December 10, at 4 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The address is 1003 Third Avenue North in downtown Naples, and you’re all invited.