From Southwest Florida to the war-torn streets of Gaza, a woman with local ties said she plans to take up arms and join the war effort in Israel.

Like so many Jews, she feels a call to serve her home country.

Eliya Charter came here to live with her grandfather when her dad joined the fight after the Hamas terror attack two months ago.

Now, this teenager is going back to do what she can.

For two months, 19-year-old Charter has lived with her grandpa Harvey in Fort Myers.

Her grandpa is happy to have her, but she lives thousands of miles away in Israel with her dad, Motti, Harvey’s son.

When Hamas invaded Israel, Motti was called to serve.

Now Charter is packing her bags to join the army and live at a base.

Charter won’t go to the front lines, but she will put on a uniform and support Israelis fighting the Hamas terrorists starting Dec. 26.

“We have one country, we have one Israel, and we need to keep her safe,” Charter said.

She thinks about those killed in the Oct. 7 massacre, the hostages still imprisoned by the terrorists and the countless others forced from their homes by war. She pictures the families who are not whole this Hanukkah.

“So many kids are gonna celebrate without their parents or parents are gonna celebrate it without their kids,” Charter said.

Charter was asked if she was scared, and she said yes, but her people are born to fight through their fear.

“It’s something that we developed in being strong. We need to do it because there is no other choice,” Charter said.

She leaves Monday for Israel and then begins training the last week of December.