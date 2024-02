(Credit: Gabby Occhino)

Resilient Lee Task Force unanimously approved its Recovery and Resiliency Plan and will forward it to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners. If approved by vote March 19, the plan will provide a blueprint for the county’s municipalities and other stakeholders to seek federal and state grants to continue recovering from Hurricane Ian, which devastated the region Sept. 28, 2022.

“It took almost a year and a half to get here,” said Lee County Manager Dave Harner, who presided over the approval meeting Feb. 23 at Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers. Task force Chairman Kevin Ruane did not attend.

“We know it’s going to be many years before we recover completely. This plan allows us to seek grants for the future,” Harner said. “Whether it’s the county or the municipalities or collectively, we’ll be working together in many areas. Specifically with flood mitigation. We’ll be working on those issues.”

