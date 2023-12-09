Man killed in Fort Myers hit-and-run

Fort Myers Police Officers need your help to identify the person killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Palm Beach Blvd. The driver of that vehicle took off.

Officers responded to the area of 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. That is near Terry Park Sports Complex and west of Veronica Shoemaker.

FMPD reported, “Officers located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle that fled the area. The male was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.”

Traffic Homicide Investigators are working on the case and describe the victim as a “Hispanic male, approximately 30-40 years old.”

The man had on light blue jeans and a dark blue jacket with a plaid design on the inside.

If you have information regarding the male or who hit him, contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.