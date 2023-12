The 20th annual Bonita Springs-Estero Community Hanukkah festival fills Southwest Florida with hope as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues overseas.

The community gathered on Sunday to celebrate Hannukah with music, food and free gifts. The largest monarah in Bonita Springs was lit at 5:30 p.m., bringing light to Southwest Florida.

“It’s always important for me to get together, especially on a holiday that was so unique in this message, what we’ve come together the message to trade some amplifies louder,” said Rabbi Mendy Greenberg, “This year, the idea of not breaking our spirits, showing unity and demonstrating our strength and numbers. We’re here to stay. Yeah, there’s so much more out there.”

Dozens celebrated Hannukah Sunday evening, with the holiday ending Friday night. Security was present during the event for safety measures following recent incidents in the US.