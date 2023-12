Nea Jane Brammer (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen in North Naples.

Deputies said Nea Jane Brammer was last seen at her home on 101st Ave. Saturday night.

Brammer is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has blue eyes and black hair.

Brammer was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike slides with pink lettering. She has a tattoo on her neck.

If you have any information, please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.