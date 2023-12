Areas affected by water main shutdown (CREDIT: City of Cape Coral)

Don’t worry, this round of toil and trouble is only temporary: a water main shutdown is scheduled in Cape Coral near Palm Tree Boulevard.

The City of Cape Coral said the water will be shut down at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, so they can install water main tie-ins. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The shutdown should affect nearly 300 residents. The city said some may experience lower water pressure in the South Cape Coral area, especially near the yacht club.

Residents affected will want to follow boil water notices, including boiling water for one minute or using bottled water.