Students in a Florida classroom. Credit: CBS

Florida has released grades for the 2022-23 school year in its public school system.

You can look up how your child’s school did in a downloadable spreadsheet provided by the Florida Department of Education via this link, released Monday.

Florida is separating itself from the rest of the country by using progress monitoring rather than traditional high-stakes testing and grading for the 2022-23 school year.

Using the information sent out on Monday as a baseline, this new first-in-the-nation standard can potentially lead schools to improve their performance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put FDOE in charge of developing new standards. DeSantis wanted those standards to be clear and concise to lay out what students ought to know and be able to accomplish at each grade level.

This led the State Board of Education to take on the new Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (BEST) standards.

Then, in the aftermath of moving to the BEST standards, FDOE developed Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST).

β€œThese school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. β€œI look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education.”

Some of the other details related to the baseline school grades are listed below from FDOE.

There will be no negative consequences for schools or districts due to the 2022-23 informational baseline school grades.

A school or provider that receives the same or lower grade in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22 is not subject to sanctions or penalties that would otherwise occur.

The percentage of schools that earned an β€œA,” β€œB,” β€œC,” β€œD,” or β€œF” are statistically equivalent to the 2021-22 grade results as required by state law.

Click here to read the full report.