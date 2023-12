A fire engulfed a duplex in Lehigh Acres, sending residents scrambling out of their homes and rescue teams hustling to rescue a dog.

The fire is now under control, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Control, but the aftermath, late Tuesday night, was huge.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the scene, as of 11 p.m.

The family got out safely. Also, a dog was saved from the duplex and returned to its family. Update: We located their family dog! 🐶

Now, everyone is accounted for and OK. pic.twitter.com/pB6D8fKOVI — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) December 13, 2023

