Credit: Piqsels

Florida Attorney General has sent a 10-page subpoena to the 13-member college football playoff committee, more than a week after FSU’s undefeated football team was denied a spot in the playoffs.

Now, Ashley Moody’s office is bringing the fight to the selection committee.

“The committee’s decision reeks of partiality, picking winners in the boardroom and not on the field, so we are demanding answers not only for FSU but for all schools’ teams and fans of college football,” said Moody’s office.

Gov. DeSantis made a request for up to one million dollars for the state, and the university, to wage a legal fight in regards to the teams’ omission.