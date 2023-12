Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking an area of low pressure that will bring widespread rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what to expect for the next five days:

Wednesday: It’s a milder morning with temperatures in the low-mid 60s. Mostly cloudy day with isolated rain this afternoon and evening.

Thursday: Temperatures will be mild during the morning with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Isolated rain will be around the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy day with scattered rain forecast for the afternoon and evening. More rain will continue to move into the state from the south through the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday: A strengthening area of low pressure will track across Florida this weekend. We’ll see widespread rain and storms with windy conditions. Some of these storms could rotate so the Weather Authority issued a severe weather alert. The bulk of the rain is expected to move through Saturday morning into midday Sunday. This system will bring a good, soaking rain with models suggesting we could see anywhere from 2-4″ of rain with localized higher amounts.

