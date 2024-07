Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking heavy rain showers throughout this Tuesday, with storms possibly impacting afternoon plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “What will be impactful for this Tuesday afternoon is scattered showers and storms along with heavy rain. The rain is expected to last through the early afternoon and into the evening, with the showers expected to taper off by nighttime.”

Tuesday

Heavy rain and storms return to Southwest Florida today with stronger storms possible.

A wave of tropical moisture continues to stream in which will enhance that rain.

Lingering Saharan dust will lead to more frequent lightning and gusty winds as those storms pass.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before the storms arrive.

Wednesday

Dry start for the Wednesday morning commute.

Tropical moisture will be moving west and out of the area, so Wednesday is not going to be as wet as Monday and Tuesday.

While Wednesday will be drier, scattered showers and storms will still occur in the afternoon. Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Thursday

Warm, humid and dry start for your Thursday morning.

While we’ll still see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, the coverage of those storms will not be as great, and the rain will not be as intense as earlier in the week.

Highs will be warm and in the mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100 – 105°.