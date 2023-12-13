Woman arrested for DUI with child in car

Kylie Nicole Hughes (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash along Chiquita Boulevard South in Cape Coral led to a DUI arrest while a child was in the car.

According to Cape Coral Police officers, the crash happened on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said Kylie Nicole Hughes, 44, showed major signs of impairment, and a sample of Hughes’ breath was four times over the legal limit.

Hughes also had a child under 18 in the car at the time of the crash.

Hughes was charged with a DUI of .15 or higher, two counts of DUI resulting in property damage, DUI with another person under 18 years old in the car, and DUI injury to another person.