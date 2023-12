FILE – An Amazon truck (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Time to spread some holiday cheer! Amazon is offering a promotion where you can tip your local driver $5, and Amazon will cover the cost.

To participate in the promotion, all you need to do is tell your Alexa to “thank my driver” and the company will deposit a tip to your most recent delivery driver.

You can also type the phrase into the search engine on the Amazon website, where you’ll be directed to instructions on how to participate.

Amazon will cover the first 2 million thank you’s. After the threshold is reached, you can thank your delivery driver the old-fashioned way, just without a tip.

