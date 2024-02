MarineQuest 2023. CREDIT: FWC

A free event hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will give guests an up-close encounter with manatees, panthers, sea turtles, sharks, rays and more.

According to FWC, MarineQuest 2024 will offer guests touch tanks with animals, talks with top Florida researchers and much more at the St. Petersburg event.

The free event begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, 100 8th Ave. SE, in St. Petersburg.

The event will showcase an indoor display featuring information on coral reefs and what has happened to them over the years, fish and wildlife health, information on red tide and more.

The outdoor display features bear research, Florida panther research and conservation, a kids zone, manatee research conservation, reptile and amphibian research and more.

Click here for more information on the event.

Click here to view a photo gallery from previous MarineQuest events.