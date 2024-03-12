‘Thrifty’ tips to save money on your next shopping trip

Thrift shopping is not a new idea, but it’s becoming more and more popular.

According to a new survey, almost 20% of Americans shop at thrift stores, with numbers expected to double by 2030.

Thrifting has become America’s newest pastime, but some people still aren’t aware of the many benefits it can bring.

One woman bought a vase for $4 at a thrift store. It turns out it was worth way more, and she re-sold it for $100,000.

But saving or possibly earning money aren’t the only benefits of secondhand shopping.

100 billion clothing items are made every year, with 92 million tons worth ultimately ending up in landfills.

By choosing secondhand items, consumers help to reduce the demand for new clothes and the production of more clothes.

Thrift stores can be treasure troves of unique, one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find in traditional retail stores.

Another benefit? Many thrift stores financially support community initiatives and donate to charities or global causes.

Plus, thrift store owner Jennifer Dodds said thrifting brings people together.

“Just a sense of community. People love resell,” said Dodds.

Here are a few thrifting tips to help you on your journey: