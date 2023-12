Fla. Gov. DeSantis. CREDIT: CBS News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars going to infrastructure improvements on Thursday.

According to a DeSantis social media post, the governor is awarding more than $6.5 million to improve the infrastructure in Florida via the Job Growth Grant Fund. Today, we’re awarding more than $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements through the Job Growth Grant Fund.



These investments will create nearly 3,000 new, high-paying jobs in Florida’s aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 14, 2023

The $6.5 million investment is going to create almost 3,000 new and high-paying jobs in the Sunshine State.

The aerospace, defense, and manufacturing sectors in Florida will see the majority of those new jobs.