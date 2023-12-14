Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Carrie Ehrlich takes packages to the post office. Photo via WINK News.

You’re running out of time to get those gifts shipped out. The longer you wait, the more money you’ll have to shell out in order to get your loved ones gifts under their trees before Christmas morning.

The holiday season is the busiest mailing week of the year for the United States Postal Service. The line just to get into the parking lot at the Fort Myers Page Field location was down the street. Jackie Livingston jumped in line as soon as she could. She had boxes full of pumpkin bread and ornaments to get to the Midwest and quickly.

“Pumpkin bread goes bad fast so it’s next day air, so lots of money,” Livingston noted.

USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Robert Rhoad said from Thanksgiving until Christmas, USPS expects to deliver about 800 million packages. Even though the line inside the Page Field location reaches the door, Rhoad estimates you’ll only be in it for about 15 minutes. Still, you don’t have to wait in it. Credit: WINK News.

“You can also use our self-service kiosks,” Rhoad added. “They’re open in the lobbies 24 hours a day so it’s a lot easier to come in in the middle of the night or after work, get the package out and drop it in our drop-in or you can do it right at home. Use Click-N-Ship and we’ll come and pick up the package. You’ll want to do it soon though, this week.”

Unless you’re mailing perishables like Livingston, you’ll need to get your letters and packages in the mail by Saturday, December 16th for your standard ground shipping to keep as much money in your wallet as possible. Rhoad also recommends putting a small card with the address inside the package you’re mailing. This is in case the label on the outside gets damaged, USPS employees can open the box, see the card and get that package where it needs to go.

Livingston said she only waited in line for about 10 minutes. Her bread and ornaments are well on their way but she still has one piece of advice for everyone making a trip to the post office this week.

“Come early.”

Click here for UPS‘ holiday shipping deadlines. Here for FedEx‘s holiday shipping deadlines.