Downtown Naples is busy as usual, and people are out and about despite the gloomy weather.

WINK News talked to several stores around here who say they’re business as usual and they’re ready for whatever kind of weather comes our way.

The weekend before Christmas is typically the biggest or one of the busiest times of the year for local businesses in downtown Naples. There may be high winds, rain, and a possible storm surge this weekend, so we asked people what they’re doing to prepare for the storm.

“We’re doing business as usual,” said Kennedy Lemoine from Naples Soap Company. “We have definitely seen the wind pick up and everything. Our little display of all of our ornaments are definitely blowing around, but so far, business as usual.”

Does this type of weather hurt or help, and how are they handling things now?

Rayne Rollins and Marissa Baty are visiting Naples from Boca Raton.

“We wanted to read on the beach, get a tan, but it’s not tanning weather,” said Rollins.

“We wish it was a little less cloudy outside so we could go to the beach. It’s a little chilly out today. But it’s not really changing anything for us,” said Baty.

The storm is expected to hit tomorrow night through Sunday morning. According to the WINK Weather Authority, we may see 1-3 inches of rain and winds gusting 30-50 miles an hour.