The resort that’s been on the minds of people in Charlotte County for years is finally open.

Opening day for the Sunseeker Resort may have been pushed back because of a hurricane and pandemic, but patience is finally paying off.

“It’s emotional. Five years with the company and seeing today is pretty exciting,” said Jason Shkorupa, the senior vice president of Sunseeker Resort. “I have to tell you, this property has been through three life events. We had a pandemic, and we had to pause. We had a little, small hurricane that came up the coast called Ian that devastated Southwest Florida for all of us, and we had a tropical storm, so this property has endured a lot.”

The Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor is welcoming people in, and many can’t wait to experience it.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper more than five years ago and have been working, then designing and then been bringing to life,” said Micah Richins, the president of Sunseeker Resort.

There is a total of 785 rooms and 182 of them are Sun Suites for larger families or semi-permanent residents.

The resort comes stocked with two pools, one on the roof and the other is the largest pool in the state.

Foodies should be excited to try the cuisine from 20 different restaurants the resort has to offer.

“If there’s anything you’re craving in terms of food and beverage, we think we can provide it for you,” said Richins.

The resort has overcome significant obstacles, and the employees and developers have stayed strong.

“There’s one thing that’s defined this project from the beginning, and that’s perseverance and never wanting to stop to really drive forward and to reimagine this beautiful building and to bring to life to this community and welcome this community to everything we have to offer,” said Carlos Cepero, the executive director of food and beverages.

Sunseeker Resort is full for the upcoming weekend, but you don’t have to stay at the resort to take advantage of the restaurants. Anybody can walk along the promenade to enjoy the dozens of eateries on the property.