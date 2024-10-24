Matlacha restaurant re-opens after Hurricane Milton

The Perfect Cup, a Matlacha staple, is now open after being closed in early October due to damage from Hurricane Milton.

Brenda Kover and her husband are excited to continue their weekly tradition.

“We come here every week. We love their breakfast. We truly love the coffee. And they’re really nice people.”

Co-owner Richard Schalupsky said this couldn’t have been done by himself.

“It’s our great staff. They really did it,” said Schalupsky. “We sounded the alarm, and they all showed up. They were all here some days staying later than us.”

The restaurant opened its doors early this morning, and loyal customer Laural Anderson couldn’t wait to share her love for it with her out-of-town friends.

“It’s wonderful,” said Anderson. “So we’ve been watching on Facebook, watching the progress, watching all the hard work they’ve been putting into and we knew they opened up today. So, having these guys in town, we said we’re going to go there and support them.”

Her husband, Todd Anderson, couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a fun place, fun little town,” said Anderson. “It’s good to see them building back so quickly. You can’t even tell that anything happened inside.”

The Perfect Cup will now be open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.