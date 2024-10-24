Matlacha restaurant re-opens after Hurricane Milton

WINK News
The Perfect Cup, a Matlacha staple, is now open after being closed in early October due to damage from Hurricane Milton.
When we send our children to school safety is always top of mind. Thanks to an app, students can report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and school officials.
Collier County voters will see a tax-neutral referendum on their ballot. The referendum aims to shift funds from capital to operating expenses in the Collier County Public School system. It’s a continuation of the referendum currently in place.
The Charlotte County Sheriff is speaking out on details behind the shooting of an unarmed man in his driveway by deputies.
A day after a Fort Myers Beach man was arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a Naples man has been arrested on similar charges.
After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last month, many thought mortgage rates would drop.
Invasive Burmese Pythons hunt and swallow animals whole. And each slithering creature it eats helps it grow.
Career Grand Slam winner Gary Player is participating in the 2nd Heron Creek Charity Pro-Am to benefit Tunnels to Towers.
Our WINK News Game of the Week for Week 10 brings us to Immokalee when they host Gulf Coast for the district championship.
Restaurant servers in Naples staged a walkout to protest changes to their pay structure. The heart of the issue is tips.
Tens of thousands of Americans die from liver cancer each year.
Bonita Springs offensive lineman Luis Jimenez is one to put his hand in the dirt both on the line of scrimmage and out on a job site.
Property taxes are not anyone’s favorite words, but they are money that must be paid if you own Florida real estate.
A Fort Myers Beach man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Charlotte County commissioners approved the final site plan Oct. 22 for a marina resort complex with a hotel, restaurants and condos in Placida near the Boca Grande Causeway.
Brenda Kover and her husband are excited to continue their weekly tradition.
“We come here every week. We love their breakfast. We truly love the coffee. And they’re really nice people.”
Co-owner Richard Schalupsky said this couldn’t have been done by himself.
“It’s our great staff. They really did it,” said Schalupsky. “We sounded the alarm, and they all showed up. They were all here some days staying later than us.”
The restaurant opened its doors early this morning, and loyal customer Laural Anderson couldn’t wait to share her love for it with her out-of-town friends.
“It’s wonderful,” said Anderson. “So we’ve been watching on Facebook, watching the progress, watching all the hard work they’ve been putting into and we knew they opened up today. So, having these guys in town, we said we’re going to go there and support them.”
Her husband, Todd Anderson, couldn’t agree more.
“It’s a fun place, fun little town,” said Anderson. “It’s good to see them building back so quickly. You can’t even tell that anything happened inside.”
The Perfect Cup will now be open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.