Travelers wait in line at RSW. Credit: WINK News

Will potentially severe weather affect your travel plans for the weekend? Keep tabs on RSW and Punta Gorda airport by tracking their arrival and departure times.

The Weather Authority team forecasted the worst weather activity after sunset, late Saturday, and in the overnight hours of Sunday. Coastal flooding and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

WEEKEND WEATHER OVERVIEW WITH THE WEATHER AUTHORITY: Here comes the rain, more wind, and possible storm surge

RSW and Punta Gorda Airport have not released any statements on the weather activity expected this weekend. However, some flight times have changed.

Southwest Florida International (RSW) Airport

View arrival times and departure times for flights from RSW.

Punta Gorda Airport

Check arrival and departure times for flights from Punta Gorda Airport.

Interested in tracking the flight of a loved one? Click here to view their progress with a real-time flight tracker.