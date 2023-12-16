DeSantis activates Florida State Guard volunteers for possible severe weather

DeSantis speaking at a press conference. CREDIT: WINK News

In preparation for the weekend’s possible severe weather in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the volunteer-based Florida State Guard.

DeSantis announced the guard’s activation Friday afternoon. The Florida State Guard is a volunteer force that was re-established by DeSantis in 2022. DeSantis activated the state guard for the first time in more than 75 years when Hurricane Idalia hit. I've directed @FLSERT to closely monitor the low-pressure system expected to impact the gulf coast this weekend.



I am also activating the @FLStateGuard to ensure we are prepared to respond to any impacts, including flooding, strong wind gusts & isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/tIZVBCelNS — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 15, 2023

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has prepared flood response and prevention equipment for the state. They urge Floridians to plan for possible flooding, strong wind gusts and tornadoes.

The Weather Authority team forecasts 1-3 inches on average throughout Southwest Florida as the weekend progresses. One to two feet of storm surge is possible with some coastal flooding. A tornado was expected throughout parts of Southwest Florida on Saturday evening.