A man was taken to Health Park Hospital this morning after witnesses said they pulled him from the water off Fort Myers Beach when he suddenly stopped swimming and started floating.

The scene unfolded off the 1600 block of I Street, Monday afternoon, just before 12:15 p.m.

A group of girls said they saw the man floating before they sprung into action to help get him out of the water.

“I heard a kid scream nine one call ‘911,’” said Rod Senseney. “I saw people run into the water and took a closer look and saw that they were pulling a man out of the water.” Lee County EMS ambulance takes the man away. CREDIT: WINK News.

Senseney, who is a critical care nurse, got up from his beach chair and ran to help get the man out of the water.

“They were trying to start compressions in water, you know, I said, ‘We got to get them on something solid, flat,” he said, “so we pulled them out to the shoreline, immediately started compressions.”

Senseney said he gave the man CPR for 15 minutes before responding rescue crews took over. He then took a picture of rescuers working on the man.

A Lee County Emergency Medical Services ambulance took the man away to the hospital. LCSO boat responds to Fort Myers Beach. CREDIT: WINK News.

The girls also consoled a woman they said was the man’s wife by leading her to the side, pouring water on her and praying with her.

“We grabbed her, and we took her to a tent, and we just, like, put water over her,” said 21-year-old Jamie Zeckler, “and we’re just praying with her. She was just saying, like, ‘I can’t let him die. I need him.'”

It was a hot and crowded day on the beach for the Memorial Day holiday. No word if the heat had anything to do with this medical episode.

Estero Fire Rescue and Fort Myers Beach Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies respond to the scene. CREDIT: WINK News.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office boat and ATV were also seen responding to the area.

A deputy told WINK News the man taken to the hospital is alive but in critical condition.

According to LCSO, the man is continuing to receive life-saving measures at the hospital.

“I hope that the wife finds some peace because it was a gruesome scene,” said Zeckler, “and God forbid something happened to him, I hope that she finds peace.”

