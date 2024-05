Five-year-old Maddie loves watching “The Lion King”, but she didn’t always have to sit in a chair to watch her favorite movie.

She used to stretch out on the couch, until everything changed.

“I heard screaming, like, I can’t even describe the sound,” said Melissa Wagenhoffer, Maddie’s mom. “They had found her in the pool. My 15-year-old son, who was 12 at the time, pulled her out. I came out, started CPR and called 911. I’m not sure how they found her, but she was on top of the water, I think.”

Maddie was no stranger to the water.

“She was always in the water,” Melissa said. “We had a pool in the backyard.”

Maddie was rushed to Golisano Children’s Hospital, where she stayed for six weeks with a brain injury.

Doctors told Melissa that it wasn’t looking good.

“The whole time, they were very negative that she wasn’t going through the night,” said Melissa. “She wasn’t going to do this or that. We decided we were going to take her home, regardless of what happened.”

Melissa and her husband did take Maddie home, and they flew to New Orleans, where Maddie was placed in a hyperbaric chamber for oxygen treatment to heal her brain.

The chamber worked, and Maddie opened her eyes for the first time.

In the three years since, she’s made a ton of progress.

“She doesn’t use a ventilator anymore,” Melissa said. “She can cough, gag and swallow. She can track people. She’s starting to turn when you call her name.”

Even though Maddie is hooked up to a few machines, she finds her own to communicate.

“She’s starting to learn how to communicate with an eye gaze device,” said Melissa. “She definitely makes her opinions known.”

Maddie’s story is, unfortunately, becoming more common.

The CDC said drowning is the leading cause of death in children one to four years old.

Melissa knows her daughter’s story could’ve been different.

“She had no heart rate that day, but she came back, and ever since then, it’s just been surpassing expectations,” Melissa said.

Maddie’s family and friends call her “Miracle Maddie” — a warrior making progress one day at a time.

Maddie’s next milestone is removing her tracheostomy tube.

The tube will hopefully be removed in June.