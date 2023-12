Nicole Snyder (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

A woman is wanted in Lee County for multiple accounts of trafficking on stolen property and two counts of burglary.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Nicole Snyder is also charged with violation of community control and four counts of giving false information to pawnbrokers.

If you have any information about Snyder’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.