Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is searching for information on two men who, they allege, stole more than $2,000 worth of CBD and marijuana at a smoke shop in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Dec. 7, at approximately 9:30 p.m., two men entered the Sky High Smoke Shop at Cleveland Avenue and stole $2,800 worth of CBD marijuana.

Anyone with information on these two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.