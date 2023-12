LGTBQ+ youth are often targeted for violence. Now, groups worry these children will feel more like outcasts with the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

The statewide law bans the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Adam Larivee, a licensed clinical social worker and board-certified transgender care therapist to discuss the bullying problem with LGTBQ+ youth.

