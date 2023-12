It’s crunch time as the holiday season rapidly approaches, and people have less than a week to get their gifts shipped.

Post offices are working around the clock as package facilities become overwhelmed with the heavy influx of parcels.

The cut-off for most next-day service is Thursday, which means that package shipping will become more expensive leading up to Christmas. The first-class mail deadline for packages and letters expired on Saturday. Tuesday will be the last day for three-day service for UPS and FedEx.

WINK News spoke with USPS customer relations coordinator Robert Rhode, who said not to be intimidated by the lengthy lines at the post office as he estimates the average wait time to be roughly 15 minutes.

“You can also use our self-service kiosks. They’re open in the lobbies 24 hours a day, so it’s a lot easier to come in the middle of the night or after work, get that package out and drop it in our drop-in, or you can do it right at home,” said Rhode.

By using USPS.com, you can click and ship your package, and delivery drivers will come and pick it up. An important reminder is to ship it as soon as possible, as USPS expects to deliver about 800 million packages for this holiday season.

Shipping websites like Pirate Ship and Shippo can be helpful as they are partners with USPS and local post offices.