A text message with a shipping scam (CREDIT: WINK News)

As Cyber Monday comes and goes, ’tis the season for online shopping. But as you wait for the packages to arrive, don’t just be on the lookout for porch pirates. Keep a watchful eye out for online shipping scams.

You may get a text message or an email claiming to be from UPS, USPS, Fedex, Amazon or any other delivery company. It might say there’s some sort of issue with your package and request a payment.

Robert Foley, an attorney and former FBI agent, said his first piece of advice is to make sure you’re even expecting a package. But the spontaneity of the holiday season is why people often fall victim to these scams.

“Oftentimes, people receive gifts without knowing they’re coming. And so that may entice some very, to give more credibility to an unexpected email from Fedex, UPS, USPS,” said Foley.

He said you should scrutinize each message, looking at the email address or phone number that sent it.

Between artificial technology making these scams more realistic and an influx of packages during the holiday season, there’s never been an easier time to fall victim to them.

“Anything that is unexpected, like a notification that you’re receiving a package should put you on a higher level of alert, combined with the fact that tis the season to where those things happen and happen far more frequently,” said Foley.