Map of vehicle burglaries in Fort Myers from November 17-19. CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department

With the holidays upon us come holiday shopping, and with holiday shopping comes temptations for crooks.

The Fort Myers Police Department said you can avoid car break-ins this holiday season with a few simple steps.

In a PSA for holiday shoppers, police warned of an uptick in vehicle burglaries and listed recommendations to avoid them.

Keep all doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your vehicle

Park your vehicle in well-lighted areas

Never leave your vehicle unattended with children inside or while it is running

Do not leave gifts or other valuables in plain sight in your vehicle

Be aware of your surroundings when approaching or leaving your vehicle

The map above, provided by FMPD, shows the locations of recent vehicle burglaries from Nov. 17-19.