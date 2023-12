A woman is sitting in jail Monday night, accused of stabbing her husband in the face and stomach in Collier County.

Collier County deputies say Yahaira Pena-Gonzalez told them she meant to kill him, but their son intervened before she could.

Pena-Gonzalez admitted to Collier County deputies, she tried killing her husband following an argument. The argument between the wedded pair was over her husband seeing another woman and wanting to leave Pena-Gonzalez.

Pena-Gonzalez tells CCSO she walked outside her home on Sunday morning to find her husband sitting in his silver Toyota Tacoma talking on the phone. She went to confront him about their argument when she said her husband told her to go away.

She tells deputies she went back inside and grabbed a kitchen knife.

Her husband went to open the car door, and that’s when Pena-Gonzalez began to stab him multiple times in the torso, arms, and face.

You can see what appears to be blood stains leading up to their door and the parking lot.

She continued stabbing him until their sun dashed outside, pushed Pena-Gonzalez off his father, and snatched the knife away.

According to CCSO, Pena Gonzalez’s husband was taken by a family member to the hospital. Pena-Gonzalez remained at home until deputies showed up, took her to the hospital to treat an injury, and later arrested her.

Pena-Gonzalez is now being held without bond.