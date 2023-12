Fernandez the Bull Cuban Cafe hosted a grand opening of its fourth location and first in Lee County on Dec. 18. The restaurant is near Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41 in the Publix-anchored Center of Bonita Springs.

Fernandez the Bull has had a presence in Southwest Florida for almost 40 years, originally founded by Luis Fernandez in 1985 as the first Cuban restaurant in Naples. Stephanie Figueroa and business partner Lazaro Figueroa took over the restaurant in 2007.

