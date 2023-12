Beach on Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sanibel Beach renourishment project is set to restore the many sections of the beach to pre-hurricane conditions.

Over 400,000 tons of sand will be distributed by over 100 dump trucks throughout the island.

The multi-month-long project will have dump trucks deposit sand into areas where large spots of sand are missing.

Crews will begin working on Tuesday morning, placing sand at Reach 1 and Reach 4. The beaches being worked on will be closed to the public until completion.

The City of Sanibel informed the community that the beaches not being worked on will still be open to the public.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2024, just in time for the sea turtle nesting season.