Bishop Verot celebrated two athletes signing to compete for Power Five schools.

Safety Leroy Roker is off to play football for powerhouse the Ohio State University.

His senior season with the Vikings he recorded 54 tackles.

Roker’s teammate Timmy Lawson signed to play both football and baseball for the University of North Carolina.

Lawson will play tight end on the gridiron and be a left handed pitcher on the diamond.

Both of them shared with WINK News what stuck out to them about their future homes.

“It’s the tradition they have, the culture, when I stepped on the field I just felt something inside me like this could be home,” Roker said.

“The way they treat their players is incredible,” Lawson said. “They really treat them like they’re family and that’s something I was really looking for in a program.”

Lawson will join the Tar Heels in January.

Roker won’t head to Columbus until the summer, until then he says he’s working on improving his footwork.