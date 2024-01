On the court, Bishop Verot boy’s basketball small forward Alex Cameron’s focus is knocking down shots and finishing when he drives to the rim.

But off the court, it’s about hitting the notes and putting on a show. The senior basketball player is also a contemporary violinist.

“You really have to get your mind right before you play both basketball and violin,” Cameron explained. “You kind of just got to relax and not let things get into your head.”

Alex inherited his passion for performing the violin from his dad, Doug, who is also a violinist and recording artist.

“I would go on the stage with my dad and follow him around with a little fake violin when I was three years old,” Cameron recalled. “So I’ve been doing it for a long time and that’s what I really enjoy. Being on stage and entertaining and having fun.”

The two have performed the world together, even Bishop Verot boy’s basketball head coach Matt Herting’s wedding.

“It was real nice instead of hiring someone you don’t know to have somebody who you’re actually close with,” Herting said.

Alex can play it all from “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band to his own songs.

But Alex always enjoys playing anthems. He got the chance to showcase his two passions when he played the National Anthem before Bishop Verot’s game against Fort Myers at the City of Palms Classic in December.

“Just being in that moment and kind of everybody seeing that I can you know accomplish both,” Cameron said. “And just because you play violin doesn’t mean you have to drop everything else.”