Our week six Wink News player of the week is one of the best in Lee County and the country: Bishop Verot High School quarterback Carter Smith.

WINK Sports reporter Sylvie Sparks caught up with the Michigan commit after leading his team to victory over First Baptist.

Led by senior quarterback Carter Smith, Bishop Verot beat Private Eight rival First Baptist Academy 34-28 on the road in week five.

“Obviously, it was a good game—very tight—and the boys played well, so obviously, coming out with a win is really exciting. I couldn’t have asked for much more,” Smith said.

The four-star Michigan commit tallied 181 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 131 yards and two scores on the ground.

“His talent is unmatched and very obvious, but what people don’t see is the brotherhood and the leadership and the bond he has with his teammates,” said Richie Rode, Bishop Verot’s head football coach. “He’s such a great, great kid—great locker room guy. He’s fun to be around. He just brings all the other intangibles.”

Rode calls Smith a true leader because he brings out the best in his teammates.

“He was beat up and sore and tired but never a hesitation of what he’s going to do and what he’s going to give for his teammates,” Rode said.

Smith said the Vikings’ team chemistry made all the difference in the close win.

“There was a lot of stuff we did wrong, and we battled back and worked together as a team and pulled through at the end. We work so well as a team. I feel like that really puts us ahead of others,” Smith said.

Now, as the team enters district play this month, everyone will need to do their part.

“Carter, along with a lot of our team, loves the game. That’s what makes us fortunate. That’s what makes my job a lot easier, makes the team a lot grittier. Championship teams and kids and players find ways to win and grind them out when you don’t have your best. It wasn’t pretty, but I was so proud of the guys to really just figure out a way to win,” Rode said.

Smith and the Vikings are off this week before opening district play against Glades Central next Thursday.

Friday night, Sparks and Zach Oliveri will have week seven highlights and scores from all over Southwest Florida right here on WINK.