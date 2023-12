Credit: WINK News

A new bill may put some restrictions on gay pride flags displays at some Florida buildings.

Representative David Borrero filed House Bill 901 on Monday, prohibiting government entities from flying any banner representing, “A political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

The proposed Florida bill requires government agencies to remain neutral, but Chris Schmeckpeper-Kozina with GLSEN said it feels like a lack of acceptance.

“Black Lives Matter flags should be able to be flown, LGBTQ pride flags should be able to be flown,” said Schmeckpeper-Kozina. “Letting every group fly their flag would be being respectful. Limiting exactly what you can and cannot do is not. It’s the antithesis of that.”

The bill would not impact private people.

“I don’t think schools and other public entities should be in a position to push any kind of ideologies or ideas,” said Thomas Agotici, a resident of Naples.

The bill will be voted on in January.