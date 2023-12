Credit: Florida Highway Patrol



A man was arrested for allegedly driving recklessly, reaching speeds of over 100 mph and crashing into an SUV.

State troopers arrested Eugene Kanye, 19, on Tuesday after they recorded speeds upwards of 100 mph, eventually crashing into an SUV at the intersection of CR 29 and Market Street in Immokalee. Evidence that was in possession of Eugene Kanye and Aljavontae Hall. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kanye and his passenger Aljavontae Hall, 20, tried to run away from the crash on foot.

They were later apprehended by troopers and placed under arrest. Kanye is being charged with fleeing and eluding, Not having a valid driver’s license, reckless driving and marijuana possession.

Kanye is being held in Collier County Jail.