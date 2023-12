Holiday traffic continues as only three days remain before Christmas.

Triple AAA projected that 115 million Americans will travel over the holiday season. According to the organization, travel is defined by going 50 miles or farther — not limited to just flying.

Ninety percent of travelers are expected to get to their destination by car, said Triple AAA.

WINK News spoke to travelers at RSW and asked how long people should expect to wait. Some said it depended on your destination.

“Atlanta Lines are usually very, very crowded and packed. But today was I just rolled through,” said Jazz Raphael.

“This morning, the airport at 4:30 a.m. was really crazy. They say usually give you two hours. And I have precheck. But you definitely need to give yourself two hours,” said Bobby Adkins from Fort Myers.

RSW recommends that you arrive at the airport two hours prior to your flight departure.