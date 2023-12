Photos of suspects that stole over $12,000 in goods from Home Depot (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying suspects who stole more than $12,000 in stolen goods from Home Depot.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, two suspects drove up in a white Ram truck to the Home Depot on Forum Boulevard in Fort Myers. They loaded the bed of the truck with stolen materials from the store.

If you have any information about this felony crime, please contact Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.