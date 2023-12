Recent heavy traffic delays on Sanibel Causeway have been causing headaches for motorists; however, relief may soon be on the way.

The City of Sanibel and the Florida Department of Transportation are making roadway adjustments as people head into the holiday weekend.

According to FDOT, a lane was closed Wednesday evening to allow traffic to move off-island. Said lane of traffic will re-open Thursday morning to help the flow of incoming traffic.

One lane of traffic has been scheduled to open at 6 a.m., Thursday.

FDOT said that Sanibel Causeway crews have been expediting their work on the roadway so drivers can have an easier time traveling over the upcoming weekend.

The contractor estimated that beginning this weekend there would be two 12-foot travel lanes and a shoulder open through much of the causeway.

According to the City of Sanibel, contractors are hoping to complete a big portion of their work by the end of the year.

Contractors hope that by January, motorists should expect to experience fewer delays and more predictable travel times.

FDOT recommends travelers plan for heavy traffic throughout the week while crews work to finish their work.