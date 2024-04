Stevens Construction is renovating and repairing Sanibel Community Church after being damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Serving Sanibel residents and guests since 1914, Sanibel Community Church at 1740 Periwinkle Way was heavily damaged in 2022 after Hurricane Ian touched down in Southwest Florida.

Stevens Construction is completing renovations in multiple phases, allowing them to continue serving the community.

The work is slated for completion in late summer.