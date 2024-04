Credit: The Weather Authority

Colorado State University released its first 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook, calling for a potentially very active season.

Due to the strong winter El Niño pattern, the Weather Authority’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt projects a flip to a La Niña by the peak of hurricane season, which historically lowers wind shear in the tropical Atlantic.

CSU expects 23 named storms, 11 growing into hurricanes, and five major hurricanes, which are considered category three and higher.

The list of the 2024 named Atlantic Storms.

The increasing water temperatures in the Tropical Atlantic, stretching from the Yucatan Peninsula to Africa, are important factors to consider going into this season.

Recorded high water temperatures for February and March reached those more closely associated with a typical June.

Devitt then mentions that while recent years have called for active seasons, it does not necessarily call for panic as more storms do not correlate to more U.S. landfalls.

To help alleviate concerns, Devitt states that despite 2023 being the fourth most active season on record, only one hurricane, Idalia, impacted the U.S. In contrast, many storms curved north into the open Atlantic waters.

The spontaneous nature of hurricanes could mean that Southwest Florida may be impacted heavily or lightly. Due to the uncertainty, the important point is being prepared in advance.

The Weather Authority’s meteorologist Zach Maloch interviewed Dr. Michael Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, before the outlook release.

Brennan reiterated the fact that storms that impact Southwest Florida would traditionally develop in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Those can become problematic as they often develop and make landfall within two to four days.

According to Maloch, “The biggest factor that we’ll be watching out for is the strength of the Bermuda high that develops and strengthens in the Central Atlantic each season.”

Regardless of the severity of the upcoming hurricane season, trust WINK News and The Weather Authority to deliver accurate information 24/7 all season long.