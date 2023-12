(left to right) William John Cochran, Amos Franklin Mosser and Leighann Adams (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Three were arrested for felony charges after a stolen car was recovered by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were alerted of a stolen vehicle from a license plate reader on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m.

The stolen vehicle, a large brown van with Colorado plates, was reported stolen in Lee County. It was spotted by deputies in the area of Pine Ridge Road near Airport-Pulling Road.

The driver, William John Cochran of Bonita Springs, was charged with grand theft auto and driving on a revoked license after deputies found out his license was canceled indefinitely in October.

The two passengers in the van were arrested on narcotic-related offenses.

Leighann Adams was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids, a felony. Amos Franklin Mosser faces a charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia after deputies found a meth pipe on him.