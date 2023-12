At 104, Katherine Pruitt loves Christmas; however, for this holiday season she’s been bed ridden.

To keep her holiday cheer alive, April Pruitt, her daughter-in-law began to decorate Katherine’s bedroom with Christmas decorations.

Katherine would send out Christmas cards to roughly 150 to 200 people, but as she got older, the less cards she needed to send.

“We had to sit her down and explain that they’re no longer around, that she’s out living all her friends and she has had a hard time,” said April.

April said that her mother-in-law misses her friends, family and the many holiday cards received over the years.

To help remedy this, April had a scary yet sincere idea.

“Yes, it is scary putting the home address out, but it’s all for the fun of Christmas,” said April.

The unbelievable response from the community is that of holiday miracle. Within two days, around 300 Christmas cards arrived at Katherines home all wishing her happy holidays.

In appreciation of this wonderful gesture, Katherine proudly hangs all the letters sent throughout her bedroom, truly changing her Christmas season and earning her spirit back.

If you are interested in wishing Katherine a merry Christmas, send your well wishes to 802 Willard Ave. in Lehigh Acres, FL 33972.