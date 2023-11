Convoy of Hope event (CREDIT: WINK News)

This holiday season, the Convoy of Hope is making sure no family in Southwest Florida goes hungry with its largest community event yet.

The humanitarian, faith-based organization is providing everyone with groceries, including shoes, haircuts and family pictures at no cost.

“This is the first time that Convoy of Hope has come into town and done something of this scale of this magnitude because this area has been through a lot,” said Mike Miller, local media relations coordinator for Convoy of Hope, “We’ve just come off of Hurricane Ian a little over a year ago, inflation is affecting everyone. It’s just a rough time for a lot of people.”

Different health and educational services were also offered. The goal was to make everyone leave with the hope that tomorrow is going to be a better day than today.

“We hear stories all the time about how the things that they get today, whether it’s a free haircut, or a free pair of kid’s shoes, just how impactful it is. It changes their life. That one little act of kindness can change someone’s life,” said Miller.