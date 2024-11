Sleigh bells ring and Cape Coral is listening! A huge crowd joined together at city hall for the Holiday Nights on the Lawn event.

If you weren’t there tonight, don’t worry! You won’t miss out on any of the fun since this event runs through the weekend.

The event has been over for a few hours now but there is so much to do here for free on Saturday and Sunday if you missed it.

It’s not the Polar Express but it’ll still take you for a ride, and right when you get off expect to hear the Southwest Florida Symphony playing all your favorite Christmas classics.

Cape Coral’s first Holiday Nights event this season brought many families together.

“It’s a perfect evening and you look around seeing all the families together we’ve got SW symphony playing,” said one Cape Coral resident. “It’s just absolutely marvelous and perfect weather.”

There were a ton of vendors and food trucks.

“I believe the events going to be busy all weekend because we just opened and there’s already been a huge influx of people,” said one vendor.

Kids had their pick of things to do, from inflatable slides to outdoor ice skating. Kids even saw Santa and got photos of him.

“I saw Santa Claus,” said one girl.

For many, the tree is why they came. It’s the fifty feet of lights and ornaments that had people cheering.

“It’s so beautiful we were just commenting on that on the line to see Santa it’s absolutely beautiful and we pass by it every day so extra bonus. We get to see it a lot.”

Holiday Nights on the Lawn goes on tomorrow and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s all free.

If you already came out tonight organizers said there will be something new each night so keep on coming!