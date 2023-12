Police presence has been reported on Purslane Drive in Olga on Friday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deployed two police vehicles to the scene.

A home is being investigated by deputies. Caution tape has been placed around the area of the home.

A man believed to be resident of the home was being interviewed by deputies.

Deputies were seen photographing the man’s face from multiple angles.

The details of the investigation are currently unknown.

